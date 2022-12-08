Josh Jacobs injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Game status: Jacobs is active for Week 14.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night’s game versus the Los Angeles Rams. The NFL’s leading rusher was limited in practice throughout the week and was designated with quadriceps and calf injury designations for Week 14.

Fantasy football implications

This marks the second straight week in which Jacobs has been listed as questionable heading into kickoff, but the injury designations have been frequent as of late. The Raiders running back notably worked through a calf issue in warmups prior to Las Vegas’ matchup with the Seahawks in Week 12, and Jacobs finished with a career-best 33 carries for 229 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He was also listed as questionable ahead of last week’s game against the Chargers, but started nonetheless and tallied 26 carries for 144 yards and a rushing score.

Given that he hasn’t missed a game this season the expectation is that he will suit up once more against the Rams on Thursday. Chances are that the Raiders are playing it safe in practice amid a short week, but Jacobs should once again be in store for a sufficient volume of touches. Los Angeles allows an average of 15.7 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs and despite having the fourth-best run defense in the NFL, they will be without noteworthy star tackle Aaron Donald, which could give Jacobs some ease in finding holes at the line of scrimmage. Fantasy managers should have no hesitation in starting Jacobs among lineups with the hope that he continues the hot streak he’s been on.