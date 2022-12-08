Pick on the spread for Iowa State-Iowa on December 8

The Iowa State Cyclones go on the road to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday in a battle for statewide bragging rights.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (-5, 141.5)

The two schools will look to beat the other’s strength as Iowa enters turning the ball over at the lowest percentage on a per possession basis of any team in the country while Iowa State leads the country in turnovers forced on a per possession basis.

Working negativity for Iowa in this game is the potential of top scorer Kris Murray missing the game, who was spotted in a walking boot following the team’s loss earlier in the week against Duke.

Murray is a 6-foot-8 forward averaging 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds on 37.8% 3-point shooting and his absence would leave just one other player active for the game pulling in more than 4.1 rebounds per game.

Iowa State’s defense also rates 16th in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage and can really bear down if Murray is out as he is the only of Iowa’s top seven scorers making over 33.3% of their 3-point shots.

Iowa has already lost to a pair of defense-dominant teams in Duke and TCU, being held below 70 points in both of those games and having to face another strong defense with a banged up Murray provides a bad matchup for the Hawkeyes.

The Play: Iowa State +5

