Jimmy Butler, Devin Vassell, Michael Porter Jr. headline NBA injury report for Thursday, December 8

We’ve got just three games on Thursday’s NBA slate, which makes for a light injury report. Here’s a look at the injury report for the day’s games, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 8

Paul George (hamstring) - TBD

Kawhi Leonard (ankle) - TBD

Luke Kennard (injury management) - TBD

John Wall (injury management) - TBD

Norman Powell (groin) - doubtful

The Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back set, so we’ll see how they handle their players tonight.

Jimmy Butler (conditioning) - questionable

Tyler Herro (ankle) - probable

Max Strus (shoulder) - probable

Butler should be back in the lineup. Herro and Strus will also be back in.

Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) - questionable

If Porter Jr. is out, look for Jalen Green and Eric Gordon to get most of the shots in this offense.

Devin Vassell (knee) - doubtful

The Spurs have a ton of other rotation players down, so Keldon Johnson is likely the only viable DFS play.

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - OUT

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) - probable

Aaron Gordon continues to be a great third option in Denver’s offense with Porter Jr. out.

Josh Hart (ankle) - probable

Hart should be in line for big minutes and is a solid filler play in DFS lineups.