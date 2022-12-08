Jimmy Butler, Devin Vassell, Michael Porter Jr. headline NBA injury report for Thursday, December 8

We’ve got just three games on Thursday’s NBA slate, which makes for a light injury report. Here’s a look at the injury report for the day’s games, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 8
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami Heat
Paul George (hamstring) - TBD
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) - TBD
Luke Kennard (injury management) - TBD
John Wall (injury management) - TBD
Norman Powell (groin) - doubtful
The Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back set, so we’ll see how they handle their players tonight.
Jimmy Butler (conditioning) - questionable
Tyler Herro (ankle) - probable
Max Strus (shoulder) - probable
Butler should be back in the lineup. Herro and Strus will also be back in.
Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs
Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) - questionable
If Porter Jr. is out, look for Jalen Green and Eric Gordon to get most of the shots in this offense.
Devin Vassell (knee) - doubtful
The Spurs have a ton of other rotation players down, so Keldon Johnson is likely the only viable DFS play.
Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - OUT
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) - probable
Aaron Gordon continues to be a great third option in Denver’s offense with Porter Jr. out.
Josh Hart (ankle) - probable
Hart should be in line for big minutes and is a solid filler play in DFS lineups.