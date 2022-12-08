 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jimmy Butler, Devin Vassell, Michael Porter Jr. headline NBA injury report for Thursday, December 8

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Thursday, December 8 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Miami Heat v Memphis Grizzlies
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 5, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got just three games on Thursday’s NBA slate, which makes for a light injury report. Here’s a look at the injury report for the day’s games, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 8

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami Heat

Paul George (hamstring) - TBD
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) - TBD
Luke Kennard (injury management) - TBD
John Wall (injury management) - TBD
Norman Powell (groin) - doubtful

The Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back set, so we’ll see how they handle their players tonight.

Jimmy Butler (conditioning) - questionable
Tyler Herro (ankle) - probable
Max Strus (shoulder) - probable

Butler should be back in the lineup. Herro and Strus will also be back in.

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) - questionable

If Porter Jr. is out, look for Jalen Green and Eric Gordon to get most of the shots in this offense.

Devin Vassell (knee) - doubtful

The Spurs have a ton of other rotation players down, so Keldon Johnson is likely the only viable DFS play.

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - OUT
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) - probable

Aaron Gordon continues to be a great third option in Denver’s offense with Porter Jr. out.

Josh Hart (ankle) - probable

Hart should be in line for big minutes and is a solid filler play in DFS lineups.

