‘Infinity Pool’ trailer sees Brandon Cronenberg pit Alexander Skarsgård against his doppelganger

Wouldn’t everything be easier if you could have a clone to take the heat for you anytime you did something wrong? Director Brandon Cronenberg has returned with a new mind-bending offering with Infinity Pool, his first film since 2020’s Possessor. The film stars Starring Mia Goth (Pearl), and Alexander Skarsgård (The Northman), the synopsis for Infinity Pool looks to follow previous Cronenberg themes.

“While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (Mia Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero-tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.”

Infinity Pool which will be released by NEON, and Topic Studios, premieres in theaters on January 27. This will be shortly after debuting at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Check out the trailer below.