Report: Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett a finalist for Stanford job

Stanford is one of the last Power Five schools still searching for a new head football coach and may be looking to the professional ranks to fill the vacancy.

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic reported on Thursday that former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has emerged as a finalist for the Stanford head coaching job. Garrett has spent this football season as an analyst for Sunday Night Football on NBC and would potentially fill the vacancy left by former head coach David Shaw.

Garrett served as the head coach of the Cowboys from 2010-2019, making him the second longest tenured coach in the history of the franchise. Taking over midway through the 2010 season after predecessor Wade Phillips was fired, Garrett would ultimately post an 85-67 regular season record throughout his run, leading “America’s Team” to three NFC East titles. Following a disappointing 8-8 campaign in 2019, however, owner Jerry Jones elected to not renew his contract.

Garret would spend then spend a season-and-half as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants before being let go midway through the 2021 season. He was considered a finalist for the then open Duke head coaching vacancy before the Blue Devils ultimately went with Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko. The longtime coach opted to then take his talents to NBC as an analyst.

This would be a curious move for Stanford, who is already limited by the stringent academic restrictions when it comes to recruiting. Garrett has no prior experience coaching in college football, so we’ll see if he’ll actually make the transition in Palo Alto, CA.