Jackie Chan confirms ‘Rush Hour 4’ is in the works

While making a rare stop at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, longtime actor and martial artist Jackie Chan confirmed that talks for the fourth installment of Rush Hour are currently happening. There hasn’t been confirmation that his-co star Chris Tucker is returning with him or director Brett Ratner. Ratner was accused of sexual assault by seven women in November 2017, leading Warner Bros to cut all ties with him.

“We’re talking about part 4 right now,” Jackie Chan told the festival crowd, adding that he was going to meet with the film’s director this evening to discuss the script, Deadline noted.

Rush Hour 3 was made in 2007 and was, unfortunately, the lowest-rated of the series thus far.