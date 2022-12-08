Sasha Banks is headed to Wrestle Kingdom 17

The WWE has been building up a war chest of talented women’s wrestlers since Triple H has taken over as the head of creative. However, there has been one notable exception to that rule: the whereabouts of one Sasha Banks. Well, as PW Insider reports, ‘The Boss’ is expected to show up at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023.

So, what might she be doing there? Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) shared a fan graphic of her in a potential dream match against now inaugural IWGP women’s champion Kairi. If you’ve known Sasha throughout her career, you know she’s always wanted to wrestle in Japan. What better way to make for New Japan Pro Wrestling to make a splash with their continued push of Stardom than to make this match happen?

The last time Banks wrestled in the WWE was at a house show on May 15, 2022. From what we know, she’s still under contract and waiting for the right time to come back. Also, we don’t know if Banks is going to WK 17 as just a spectator. However, this is an interesting development everybody might want to keep an eye on.