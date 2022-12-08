College Football Awards Show Winners for 2022

Here are the winners of each of college football’s major awards announced on Thursday, December 8th. While these awards pale in a public relations capacity from the Heisman Trophy that will be awarded on Saturday, there’s still plenty of prestige in taking home a trophy as the best college football player at your position in America.

All the winners are listed below:

Outland Trophy (Interior lineman, offense or defense)

Winner: Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan

Other nominees: Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, Peter Skoronski Northwestern

Bednarik Award (Best defensive player)

Winner: Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

Other nominees: Tuli Tuipulotu DL, USC, Ivan Pace Jr. LB, Cincinnati

Butkus Award (Linebacker)

Winner: Jack Campbell, Iowa (announced earlier today)

Davey O’Brien (Quarterback)

Winner: Max Duggan, TCU

Other nominees: C.J. Stroud Ohio State, Caleb Williams USC

Biletnikoff (Wide Receiver)

Winner: Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Other nominees: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State)

Ray Guy (Punter)

Winner: TBA

Other nominees: Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati, iBryce Baringer, Michigan State, Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Nagurski Award (Defensive player)

Winner: Will Anderson Jr.

Other nominees: Calijah Kancey, Pitt, Christopher Smith, Georgia, Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

Rimington Trophy (Center)

Winner: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Other nominees: Brett Neilon, USC, John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Doak Walker Award (Running back)

Winner: Bijan Robinson, Texas

Other nominees: Chase Brown (Illinois), Blake Corum (Michigan)

Lou Groza Award (Kicker)

Winner: TBA

Other nominees: Joshua Karty Stanford, Christopher Dunn NC State, Jake Moody Michigan

Jim Thorpe Award (Defensive back)

Winner: TBA

Other nominees: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCUClark Phillips III, UtahDevon Witherspoon, Illinois

Walter Camp Award (National Player of Year)

Winner: TBA

Maxwell Award (Best overall player)

Winner:

Other nominees: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, Caleb Williams, USC