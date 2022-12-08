College Football Awards Show Winners for 2022

Here are the winners of each of college football’s major awards announced on Thursday, December 8th. While these awards pale in a public relations capacity from the Heisman Trophy that will be awarded on Saturday, there’s still plenty of prestige in taking home a trophy as the best college football player at your position in America.
All the winners are listed below:
Outland Trophy (Interior lineman, offense or defense)
Winner: Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan
Other nominees: Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, Peter Skoronski Northwestern
Bednarik Award (Best defensive player)
Winner: Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
Other nominees: Tuli Tuipulotu DL, USC, Ivan Pace Jr. LB, Cincinnati
Butkus Award (Linebacker)
Winner: Jack Campbell, Iowa (announced earlier today)
Davey O’Brien (Quarterback)
Winner: Max Duggan, TCU
Other nominees: C.J. Stroud Ohio State, Caleb Williams USC
Biletnikoff (Wide Receiver)
Winner: Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Other nominees: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State)
Ray Guy (Punter)
Winner: TBA
Other nominees: Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati, iBryce Baringer, Michigan State, Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Nagurski Award (Defensive player)
Winner: Will Anderson Jr.
Other nominees: Calijah Kancey, Pitt, Christopher Smith, Georgia, Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
Rimington Trophy (Center)
Winner: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
Other nominees: Brett Neilon, USC, John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
Doak Walker Award (Running back)
Winner: Bijan Robinson, Texas
Other nominees: Chase Brown (Illinois), Blake Corum (Michigan)
Lou Groza Award (Kicker)
Winner: TBA
Other nominees: Joshua Karty Stanford, Christopher Dunn NC State, Jake Moody Michigan
Jim Thorpe Award (Defensive back)
Winner: TBA
Other nominees: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCUClark Phillips III, UtahDevon Witherspoon, Illinois
Walter Camp Award (National Player of Year)
Winner: TBA
Maxwell Award (Best overall player)
Winner:
Other nominees: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, Caleb Williams, USC