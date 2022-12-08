 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Awards Show Winners for 2022

Here’s the list of the winners for the major awards of the 2022 college football season that aren’t the Heisman Trophy.

By Collin Sherwin
A view of the Outland Trophy before the game between the Rice Owls and the Houston Cougars at Rice Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Here are the winners of each of college football’s major awards announced on Thursday, December 8th. While these awards pale in a public relations capacity from the Heisman Trophy that will be awarded on Saturday, there’s still plenty of prestige in taking home a trophy as the best college football player at your position in America.

All the winners are listed below:

Outland Trophy (Interior lineman, offense or defense)

Winner: Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan

Other nominees: Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, Peter Skoronski Northwestern

Bednarik Award (Best defensive player)

Winner: Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

Other nominees: Tuli Tuipulotu DL, USC, Ivan Pace Jr. LB, Cincinnati

Butkus Award (Linebacker)

Winner: Jack Campbell, Iowa (announced earlier today)

Davey O’Brien (Quarterback)

Winner: Max Duggan, TCU

Other nominees: C.J. Stroud Ohio State, Caleb Williams USC

Biletnikoff (Wide Receiver)

Winner: Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Other nominees: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State)

Ray Guy (Punter)

Winner: TBA

Other nominees: Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati, iBryce Baringer, Michigan State, Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Nagurski Award (Defensive player)

Winner: Will Anderson Jr.

Other nominees: Calijah Kancey, Pitt, Christopher Smith, Georgia, Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

Rimington Trophy (Center)

Winner: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Other nominees: Brett Neilon, USC, John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Doak Walker Award (Running back)

Winner: Bijan Robinson, Texas

Other nominees: Chase Brown (Illinois), Blake Corum (Michigan)

Lou Groza Award (Kicker)

Winner: TBA

Other nominees: Joshua Karty Stanford, Christopher Dunn NC State, Jake Moody Michigan

Jim Thorpe Award (Defensive back)

Winner: TBA

Other nominees: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCUClark Phillips III, UtahDevon Witherspoon, Illinois

Walter Camp Award (National Player of Year)

Winner: TBA

Maxwell Award (Best overall player)

Winner:

Other nominees: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, Caleb Williams, USC

