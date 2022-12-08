Report: Brandon Nimmo signs 8-year, $162 million deal with Mets in free agency

Brandon Nimmo has signed an 8-year, $162 million deal with the New York Mets, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The center fielder is coming off a solid 2022 season hitting .274 in 151 games with 30 doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 62 RBI.

Nimmo has been with the Mets for each of his six big league seasons and will be around for his next eight. He projects to be back in center field, where his defense helped him to achieve a 5.0 WAR at the position. His upside in the field helped the team confidently move the veteran Starling Marte to right field while letting Mark Canha take over left. At the plate, Nimmo had the third most total bases on the team, and his .367 on-base percentage ranked tied for second among Mets that had played in at least 56 games for the team.

Nimmo will likely bat leadoff for New York. Their lineup is strong behind him, so it could be him leading off, Marte batting second, Francisco Lindor third with Pete Alonso batting clean-up. This obviously gives Nimmo an upside in regards to a high expected number of plate appearances and plenty of talent behind him to bring him in. If he doesn’t bat leadoff, he could slot into the two-hole, or slide down as far as fifth in the order. Even with the bigger bases, he doesn’t project as a base stealer, but that doesn’t mean he should be downgraded in your fantasy baseball leagues. Nimmo is being mock-drafted in the ninth and 10th rounds and is a top-20 outfielder for the 2023 season.