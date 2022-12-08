Tyler Higbee held without a reception in first half for Week 14 vs. Raiders

Week 14 is officially underway as the Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders for this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football. The Rams were in the news all week because of the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position. John Wolford got the start, with Baker Mayfield taking over afterward, but they have had mixed results so far. Only three passes were completed in the first half, and none of them were brought in by tight end Tyler Higbee.

Typically, when there is a concern for a quarterback, they will check down through their progressions and look the tight ends way. Wolford didn’t attempt a pass, and Mayfield has yet to complete a pass shorter than 21 yards. Whether he is playing with something to prove or not, Higbee got no looks in the first half. Higbee had been a consistent producer for the Rams, with Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson sidelined the last few weeks. Unfortunately, Higbee hasn’t gotten any looks in the first half, and there is a definite concern if he is in your fantasy football lineup this week.