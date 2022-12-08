Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game will have the late Kevin Conroy voice Batman one last time

As a welcome reveal during tonight's Games Awards, Rocksteady Studios showed another trailer of their upcoming video game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It begins with a cardboard cutout fake of Batman while the Suicide Squad makes their way out of danger with a banged-up Flash as a hostage. Toward the end of the trailer, the iconic voice of the late great Kevin Conroy says the iconic words, “I am vengeance. I am the night. I am Batman.”

The trailer ended with a tribute to Conroy, with a message that said, “Thank You, Kevin.” Kill the Justice League will contain the last voice performance of Conroy as the caped crusader. Sadly, he passed away on November 10 following a battle with cancer at the age of 66. While Rocksteady initially delayed the game, it has a release date of May 26, 2023. Players can choose to be characters such as Harley Quinn, King Shark, Boomerang, and Deadshot between one and four players in co-op.