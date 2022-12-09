How to watch the 2022 QBE Shootout via live online stream

The QBE Shootout, an unofficial PGA TOUR event with a 24-person field, will take place at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida from Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec 11. A team event, the Shootout brings in two LPGA representatives, Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda, to join a field of 22 top PGA TOUR men as 12 teams of two face off over three days in various styles of play.

The favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook are Jason Day and Billy Horschel, whose odds are set at +500. The field also includes Max Homa, KH Lee, and Kevin Kisner.

To watch the 2022 QBE Shootout on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for 2022 QBE Shootout are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday where every shot will be shown live.

Coverage schedule, Round 1

1 to 4 p.m. ET: General coverage

9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.: General coverage

Coverage schedule, Round 2

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: General coverage

2:30 to 4:30 p.m.: General coverage

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: General coverage

Coverage schedule, Final round

1 to 2 p.m.: General coverage

2 to 4 p.m.: General coverage

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: General coverage