Who won last year’s QBE Shootout?

The 2022 QBE Shootout will be held at Tiburón Golf Course in Naples, Florida from Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11. The event will bring together 22 PGA TOUR players as well as two LPGA representatives — Lexi Thomas and Nelly Korda — for a team event that will take place over 54 holes.

Twelve teams of two will play one day in a scramble format, one in modified alternate shot, and one in four-ball. Last year’s winning team was made up of Kevin Na and Jason Kokrak, who finished with a score of -33, one stroke ahead of runners-up Sam Burns and Billy Horschel.

Kokrak and Na have both since moved to the LIV Golf Tour and will not return to the field this year, but Horschel and new partner Jason Day enter the tournament as favorites to win, with their odds set at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Behind them, Sahith Theegala and Tom Hoge sit at +600.

The 2020 champs, Harris English and Matt Kuchar, will also return as a duo this year.