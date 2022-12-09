 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon weigh-in live stream video for UFC 282

Watch the weigh-in here and we’ll update with official weights as they come in.

UFC 282 gets underway Saturday, December 10 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 10 p.m. ET. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The weigh-in is scheduled for noon ET on Friday, and the ceremonial weigh-in will air at 7 p.m. ET on the ESPN app. You can view the weigh-in on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features #2 Jan Blachowicz and #3 Magomed Ankalaev squaring off for the vacant light heavyweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon battle at lightweight. Pimblett is a healthy -250 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with Gordon sitting at +210 on the moneyline. The weight limit for the lightweight division is 155 pounds.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

  • #2 Jan Blachowicz vs. #3 Magomed Ankalaev, light heavyweight title
  • Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon, lightweight
  • Alex Morono vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, welterweight
  • #9 Darren Till vs. #13 Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight
  • #9 Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria, featherweight

Preliminary card

  • #9 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. #11 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin, bantamweight
  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula, middleweight
  • #14 Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley, middleweight

Early preliminary card

  • Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez, featherweight
  • TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva, featherweight
  • Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel Da Silva, flyweight
  • Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow, bantamweight

