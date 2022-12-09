How to watch Brazil vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup quarterfinals

The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals get underway this weekend with four matches, starting with Croatia taking on Brazil on Friday morning. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET with a broadcast available to watch on Fox and Telemundo.

Croatia are coming off a penalty shootout win over Japan after the two sides were deadlocked at 1-1 through 120 minutes of play. Dominik Livakovic was the hero for the Croatians as he saved three of the four kicks taken by Japan, lifting Croatia to their second straight quarterfinal appearance.

Brazil put together a comprehensive win over South Korea with a 4-1 victory, thanks to goals from Vinicius Jr., Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta. All four goals came in the first half and although Seung-Ho Paik was able to pull one back for the Koreans in the 76th minute, it wasn’t enough as the Brazilians advanced to the quarterfinals for the eighth consecutive time.

Brazil are the heavy favorites, priced at -275 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Croatia are the underdogs at +800 while a draw in regular time comes in at +400.

Croatia vs. Brazil

Date: Friday, December 9

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.