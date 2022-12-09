How to watch Netherlands vs. Argentina in 2022 World Cup quarterfinals

The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals get underway on Friday with the Netherlands and Argentina wrapping up the action for the day. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Lusail Stadium, with broadcasts available on Fox and Telemundo.

Argentina are making their return to the quarters after making a round of 16 exit in 2018. They were able to get past the round of 16 this time without much trouble, logging a 2-1 win over Australia as Lionel Messi scored his third goal in his fourth match of the tournament. Messi is looking to end his World Cup career on top with his first-ever FIFA World Cup title, and Argentina’s first since 1986. But first, they’ll have to get past an impressive Dutch side.

The Netherlands cruised to the quarters for the third straight time after comfortably sending the United States home with a 3-1 win in the round of 16. The Dutch side missed out on the 2018 World Cup, but finished as runners-up in 2010, followed by a third place finish in 2014. Now they’ll look for redemption against Argentina, who advanced to the final in 2014 with a penalty shootout win over the Netherlands in their semifinal matchup.

Argentina are the favorites to win this match, priced at +125 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Netherlands aren’t far behind, sitting at +260 while a draw in regular time is +220.

Netherlands vs. Argentina

Date: Friday, December 9

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.