Croatia vs. Brazil picks, predictions in 2022 World Cup quarterfinals

Croatia and Brazil will get the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal round underway, with kickoff set for 10 a.m. ET on Friday from Education City Stadium. The action can be watched on Fox and Telemundo, with streaming options on the FOX Sports app and Peacock.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Croatia vs. Brazil

Date: Friday, December 9

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Croatia: +800

Draw: +400

Brazil: -275

Moneyline pick: Brazil -275

Both sides are coming off their respective round of 16 wins, with Croatia escaping with a penalty shootout win over Japan while Brazil put together a comfortable 4-1 victory over South Korea on Monday.

The Brazilian side have looked spectacular as the tournament favorites, winning all but one of their matches as they dropped a 1-0 result against Cameroon on the final day of the group stage. Of course, they fielded a B-team in that contest as they had already qualified for the round of 16 and wanted to rest their starters. Neymar, who suffered an ankle injury in the group stage opener, made his return against South Korea and got on the score sheet with a first half penalty kick. He also notched an assist in his return to the field as Brazil looked comfortable and confident from start to finish.

Croatia gave up a first-half goal to Japan, but responded fairly quickly as Ivan Perisic found the equalizer in the 55th minute. The two sides played 120 minutes to a 1-1 draw, followed by an absolute clinic from goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic in the penalty shootout, who saved three of Japan’s four penalties, lifting his side to a 3-1 PK victory.

The Croatians are hoping to make a repeat run to the final after losing 4-2 to France in the 2018 final, but in my eyes their run will come to an end in the quarterfinals. Brazil are just too good at what they do and even without the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles, they should be able to get the win over Croatia here and move on to the semifinals.