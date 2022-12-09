Netherlands vs. Argentina picks, predictions in 2022 World Cup quarterfinals

The Netherlands will face off against Argentina on Friday from Lusail Stadium with kickoff set for 2 p.m. ET. It’s a rematch of their last meeting, which came in the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup when Argentina advanced to the final after defeating the Dutch side in a penalty shootout.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Netherlands vs. Argentina

Date: Friday, December 9

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Netherlands: +260

Draw: +220

Argentina: +125

Moneyline pick: Draw in regular time +220

Although I believe Argentina will go on to advance to the semis (-160 at DraftKings Sportsbook), both teams have been playing some fantastic soccer and will be each other’s biggest challenge so far in the tournament which has a regular time draw written all over it in my eyes. The Netherlands are coming off a comprehensive 3-1 win over the United States in the round of 16, while Argentina got past Australia with a 2-1 win as Lionel Messi scored his third goal in four matches.

The Netherlands will be looking for redemption after losing in penalties in the 2014 World Cup semifinals, while Argentina are looking to make a run to the final in hopes of allowing Messi to lift his first-ever World Cup trophy and the country’s first title since 1986.

Both sides have a wealth of talent on their squads, with the Dutch boasting the likes of Memphis Depay and Virgil van Dijk, while Argentina is stacked with players like Messi, Lautaro Martinez, and Julian Alvarez. Look for a hard-fought battle as these teams can reasonably play to a stalemate in regular time.