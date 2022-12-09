When Brazil and Croatia last faced off, World Cup history

Brazil and Croatia will get the quarterfinals underway on Friday morning as the two sides are coming off their respective round of 16 wins earlier in the week. The match is set to kick off at 10 a.m. ET from Education City Stadium, with broadcasts available to watch on Fox and Telemundo.

Brazil come into this match as the heavy favorites, as they’re still the favorites to go on and win the tournament as well. They’re priced at -275 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook while Croatia come in at +800. A draw is set at +400.

While it looks lopsided on paper, Croatia won’t roll over without a fight as they’re looking to make it to the final for the second straight World Cup after getting there in 2018 but losing 4-2 to France. Brazil will be looking to return to the final for the first time since 2002, which is also the last time they lifted the World Cup trophy. They’ve only been able to make it past the quarterfinals once since 2002, which came in 2014 with their fourth place finish.

Ahead of Friday morning’s action, let’s take a look at Brazil vs. Croatia history below.

Brazil vs. Croatia history

Who leads series: Brazil 3-1-0

Last match: June 3, 2018 (Brazil 2-0 Croatia)

The Brazilians have won in three of the four times they’ve met Croatia, with the first ending in a 1-1 draw in an international friendly on August 17, 2005. After that, they met twice in World Cup group stage play with Brazil logging a 1-0 win in 2006 followed by a 3-1 win over the Croatians in the 2014 World Cup.

Their most recent meeting came in June of 2018 when Neymar and Roberto Firmino each bagged a goal to lift their side to a 2-0 win at Anfield in Liverpool, England during a friendly just ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Friday’s matchup will mark the third time Brazil and Croatia have met in the World Cup, and the first time in a knockout round. Croatia are coming off a penalty shootout win over Japan in the round of 16, while Brazil put together a comfortable 4-1 win over South Korea in their round of 16 matchup.