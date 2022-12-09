When Netherlands and Argentina last faced off, World Cup history

The Netherlands and Argentina will face off in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Friday after both sides are coming off relatively comfortable wins in their respective round of 16 matches. This quarterfinal matchup is set to kick off at 2 p.m. ET from Lusail Stadium and can be watched on Fox or Telemundo.

Argentina are the favorites to get the win in Friday’s match, priced at +125 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Netherlands are underdogs but not by much, coming in at +260. A draw is set at +220.

The Dutch side are looking to make a deep run after missing out on the 2018 World Cup, though they finished as runners-up in 2010 and wound up third place in 2014. Argentina are hoping to make a run to win the World Cup title, which would be their first since 1986.

Ahead of Friday’s action, let’s take a look at the Netherlands vs. Argentina history below.

Netherlands vs. Argentina history

Who leads series: Netherlands 4-2-3

Last match: July 9, 2014 (0-0, Argentina won 4-2 in penalties)

The last time these sides met was in the 2014 World Cup semifinals, when they finished in a scoreless draw after 120 minutes of play and went into a penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Sergio Romero saved the day for the Argentinians, stopping two of the Netherland’s four penalty shots while Argentina made all four of theirs to advance to the final against Germany.

The Netherlands went on to beat Brazil in the third place game with a 3-0 score, but they’ve been waiting for the chance to get redemption against Argentina. They’ll get that chance on Friday at Lusail Stadium.

Until that semifinal match in the 2014 World Cup, Argentina hadn’t been able to get a win over the Netherlands since May of 1979, when they met in the international friendly dubbed a FIFA 75th Anniversary celebration. Argentina escaped with another penalty shootout win. That was a rematch of the 1978 World Cup final just a year before, when Argentina won 3-1 to secure their first title.

Four years earlier, the two sides also met in the second group stage of the 1974 World Cup. The Netherlands cruised to a 4-0 win over the Argentinians and made it to the final where they lost 2-1 to West Germany, while Argentina finished last in Group A and went home.

After a long and storied history between these two sides, they’ll battle it out in the next installment to see who advances to the 2022 semifinals, and who will pack their bags and make the trip home.