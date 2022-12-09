Who is announcing Brazil vs. Croatia at the 2022 World Cup

Brazil and Croatia will face off in the first of four quarterfinal matches this weekend. The two sides will meet at Education City Stadium, playing each other for the first time since since 2018 when Brazil won 2-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly match. Croatia is looking to make a run to the final for the second straight time, while Brazil is on a mission to lift the World Cup trophy for the first time since 2002.

The match kicks off at 10 a.m. ET and airs on FOX and Telemundo. The FOX broadcast will feature Ian Darke and Landon Donovan calling the game from the announcer booth, and Geoff Shreeves handling field reporting duties. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock will feature Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol.

Brazil cruised to an easy 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday in their round of 16 matchup, with Vinicius Jr., Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta all getting on the score sheet by the 36th minute. It was Neymar’s first appearance since suffering an ankle injury in the group stage opener, but he played 81 minutes and looked comfortable the whole time.

The Croatians barely got past Japan after playing to a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes, but the difference maker ended up being goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who saved three of Japan’s four penalty kicks in the shootout as Croatia ended up with the win to advance to the quarters.