Who is announcing Netherlands vs. Argentina at the 2022 World Cup

The Netherlands will face off against Argentina in the second quarterfinal matchup of the tournament on Friday. Argentina are favored to win in regular time, priced at +125 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dutch side come in at +260 while a regular time draw is set at +220.

The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and airs on Fox and Telemundo. The Fox broadcast will feature John Strong and Stu Holden calling the game from the announcer booth, and Jenny Taft handling field reporting duties. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock will feature Sammy Sadovnik and Eduardo Biscayart.

The Netherlands are coming off a big 3-1 win over the United States in the round of 16 last Saturday, putting in a comprehensive performance as Memphis Depay, Daley Blind, and Denzel Dumfries each got on the score sheet to secure the win. Argentina went up 2-0 against Australia without much trouble, and survived what looked like might be a comeback as the Socceroos pulled one goal back in the 77th minute. The match ended 2-1 as Lionel Messi scored his third goal in four games as they look to continue their run to their first World Cup title since 1986.