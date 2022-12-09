Who is the referee for Brazil vs. Croatia quarterfinals match?

Brazil and Croatia will face off on Friday as the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals get underway. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET from Education City Stadium, with a broadcast available on FOX and Telemundo. Brazil are the favorites to win in regular time, with moneyline odds at -260 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Croatia comes in at +750 while a regular time draw is priced at +390.

The match will be officiated by an all-English crew with Michael Oliver serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Stuart Burt and Gary Beswick. This will be Oliver’s third match of the World Cup. He handled Costa Rica’s 1-0 win over Japan in which he booked each side for three yellow cards. He followed that with Mexico’s 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia, in which he booked Mexico for one yellow card and the Saudi’s for three.

Brazil are coming off a comfortable 4-1 win over South Korea in their round of 16 match with all four of their goals coming in the first half. It was Neymar’s return to the field after suffering an ankle injury in their group stage opener, and the 30-year-old forward was able to notch a goal and an assist in the win. Croatia sneaked past Japan after finishing in a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes, but Croatian goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic made three saves in the ensuing penalty shootout to help lift his side to a win.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Friday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):