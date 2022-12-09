Who is the referee for Netherlands vs. Argentina quarterfinals match?

The Netherlands will face off against Argentina in Friday’s second quarterfinal match, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. ET from Lusail Stadium. The Dutch side, back in the tournament after missing out on 2018, will be looking for redemption after losing to Argentina in penalties in the 2014 World Cup semifinals. Argentina are favored to win in regular time, priced at +120 on the moneyline while the Netherlands come in at +260. A regular time draw is set at +220 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The match will be officiated by an all-Spanish crew with Antonio Mateu Lahoz serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Pau Cebrian Devis and Roberto Diaz Perez Del Palomar. This will be Lahoz’s third match this tournament. He officiated Senegal’s 3-1 win over Qatar in which he booked each side for three yellow cards. He then officiating the USA’s 1-0 win over Iran, during which he booked the USA for yellow card and Team Melli for three.

Argentina are coming off a 2-1 win over Australia, holding off a comeback from the Socceroos after they found a goal in the 77th minute. Lionel Messi scored his third goal in four matches so far through the tournament as he’s still seeking his first-ever World Cup trophy. The Netherlands put together a fairly comfortable victory over the United States in their round of 16 matchup with goals coming from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind, and Denzel Dumfries. The Dutch side have made it at least to the semifinals in their two previous consecutive World Cups and will look to keep that trend going in Qatar.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Friday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):