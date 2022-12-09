Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, December 9

The NBA has a full slate of action on Friday night with 10 games across the league. The night gets started with three games tipping at 7 p.m. ET, with the final game set to tip at 10 p.m. as the Bucks and Mavericks go head-to-head.

Ahead of tonight’s action, let’s take a look at a few of our favorite player props with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dillon Brooks over 19.5 points vs. Pistons (-105)

Brooks is coming off some pretty big performances, most recently putting up 24 points against the Thunder on Wednesday. He shot 47.4% from the field in that one, and it’s the fifth time in his last nine games that he’s totaled at least 22 points. With Desmond Bane still sidelined, Brooks has excelled on offense. He’ll have a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who have one of the worst scoring defenses in the league as they’ve allowed an average of 116.9 points per game from opponents.

Terry Rozier over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Knicks (-160)

Rozier has hit at least two three-pointers in all but one game so far in December, and has an average of 2.5 threes per game throughout the season so far. The Knicks have one of the worst perimeter defenses in the league, allowing an average of 13.5 buckets from downtown per game, good for 27th in the NBA. Rozier is coming off back-to-back games in which he hit three from beyond the arc, so he’s a strong bet to once again go over this mark.

Rudy Gobert over 13.5 rebounds vs. Jazz (-130)

Gobert is paying a visit to his old stomping grounds as the Timberwolves take on the Jazz tonight. He’ll no doubt want to impress in his Vivint Arena debut in a Minnesota uniform, and he’s coming off a monstrous 21-rebound performance against the Pacers on Wednesday night, adding 16 points for yet another double-double. Utah has given up an average of 52.4 rebounds per game to their opponents this season, good for 19th in the league. Gobert is the NBA’s third-best rebounder at the moment, averaging 11.9 per game, and shouldn’t have a whole lot of trouble heading well into the double digits on the glass.