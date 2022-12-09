Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Nets on Friday

The Atlanta Hawks will pay a visit to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Barclays Center. The Hawks are coming off back-to-back losses against the Thunder and the Knicks, while the Nets just logged a 122-116 win over the Hornets on Wednesday night.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Nets as 7.5-point favorites, priced at -295 on the moneyline while the Hawks come in at +245. The point total is set at 230.5.

Hawks vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +7.5

The Nets have only been able to cover once in their last five games, even though they’re in fantastic form and have won four in that stretch. The Hawks aren’t too much better against the spread, going 2-5 ATS in their last seven outings. They took a beating from both the Thunder and the Knicks, who each beat them by double digit margins.

However, Brooklyn’s offense isn’t the best as they enter the game ranked 20th in the league as far as scoring goes. They’ve been putting up an average of 111.3 points per game so far this season while the Hawks are at an average of 113.

I think the Nets will pull out a win, but back the Hawks to cover as the spread comes with a fairly big margin that Brooklyn won’t be guaranteed to make this a blowout.

Over/Under: Under 230.5

The Nets finally hit over the total in their last game against the Hornets after finishing under in their five previous outings. Atlanta is 2-4 to the over in the last six games as well, with the last game against the Knicks finishing 31 points under the total. Take the under in this one as both sides have been struggling offensively lately.