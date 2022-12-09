Picks, predictions for Washington vs. Gonzaga on Friday, December 9

Tonight’s college basketball slate will feature an in-state showdown in the Pacific Northwest as the No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs play host to the Washington Huskies at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, WA, and will air locally on Root Sports Plus.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Washington vs. Gonzaga odds

Spread: Gonzaga -16.5

Over/Under: 148.5

Moneyline: Gonzaga -1600, Washington +850

Washington (7-2, 1-1 Pac-12) picked up its first win in conference play on Sunday, taking down Colorado for a 73-63 victory. The Huskies outscored the Buffaloes 41-25 in the middle 20 of the game and that proved enough to give them the edge for the win. Braxton Meah proved effective on both sides of the floor, putting up 16 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks.

Gonzaga (6-3) got back into the win column on Monday, toppling Kent State for a 73-66 victory. Trailing by one midway through the second half, the Bulldogs clamped down by holding the Golden Flashes to just 10 points in the final 10 minutes of the contest. Drew Timme was dominant with 29 points and 17 rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Washington +16.5

Gonzaga hasn’t been as dominant as its been in recent years and that’s evidenced by the team having three losses before Christmas. That’s also evidenced by the Zags being 2-7 against the spread this season, meaning their games have been tighter than expected. The Huskies should be up to muck things up defensively on the road here and while they most likely won’t win, they most likely won’t get ran out of the building. Give me Washington to cover.