Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Cavaliers on Friday

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers as they look to bounce back from a 126-113 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday. Sitting fifth in the Western conference, they’ll look to keep pace with the Nuggets, who are just one game back. The Cavs are third in the East and are coming off a 116-102 win over the Lakers as Donovan Mitchell turned in another impressive game with 43 points.

The Cavs are 3.5-point favorites at home according to DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -165 on the moneyline. The Kings are set at +140 while the point total comes in at 222.

Kings vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -3.5

Simply put, the Cavs are almost unbeatable at home. They’re 11-1 straight up on the season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and 10-1-1 ATS on their home court. Mitchell continues to impress as he’s leading the team with an average of 29 points per game throughout the season so far, while also leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game.

Despite the loss to the Bucks, the Kings are still having a great season so far as they find themselves in fifth place in the West. Domantas Sabonis has been huge for Sacramento, averaging 17.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game throughout the season so far. He posted his 14th double-double of the season with 23 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists against the Bucks as he leads the team in both rebounds and assists. De’Aaron Fox is the scoring leader for the Kings so far with 22.8 points per game.

Unfortunately for both sides, Mitchell and Fox are both listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s contest, so each team will need to adjust if they’re without their respective leading scorers. Regardless, I think the Cavs end up on top by enough to cover the spread for the fourth time in five games.

Over/Under: Under 222

The Cavs have finished under the point total in their last six consecutive games, missing the mark by as much as 49 points against the Knicks on Monday. The Kings have gone over once in their last three. Given the questionable status for both Mitchell and Fox, take the under in Cleveland tonight.