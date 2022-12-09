Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. 76ers on Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers will meet the Philadelphia 76ers Friday evening hoping to snap a two-game losing streak. The 76ers are currently on a three-game skid themselves and will need to get a big victory here. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as probable for the Lakers. Both missed the team’s Wednesday game against the Raptors.

The 76ers are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 228.

Lakers vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +5

With James and Davis both back in, the Lakers are at full strength and should be motivated to get a win. The 76ers are in a bit of a funk as James Harden tries to work his way back into the rotation. Joel Embiid has been relatively quiet as well after a strong start in November but had some massive games in his last two contests. This should be a close game, so back the Lakers to cover here even if they don’t win.

Over/Under: Under 228

The Lakers stars might be a little rusty coming off injuries and time off, while the 76ers have struggled to get going offensively outside of Embiid. Look for both teams to keep this tight defensively, leading to an under on a slightly higher number than usual.