Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Pelicans on Friday

The Phoenix Suns will hope to rebound from their brutal showing Wednesday when they face the New Orleans Pelicans Friday evening. The Pelicans have been battling injuries and will not have Brandon Ingram or Herbert Jones for this game. However, New Orleans continues to find a way to win despite being shorthanded.

The Suns are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 228.

Suns vs. Pelicans, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -1.5

Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas have dominated teams in the paint, while CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy handle things on the perimeter. However, this spread is just too small to take New Orleans. Devin Booker has been on a heater and will be looking for some payback after missing time in the first round of the playoffs when these teams met last season. With Chris Paul back as well, look for the Suns to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Over 228

These are two of the better teams in the league when it comes to scoring. Even with Ingram and Jones out, the Pelicans should be able to keep up with the Suns offensively in this game. Take the over here.