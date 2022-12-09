Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Mavericks on Friday

NBA MVP contenders Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic will go head-to-head once again as the Milwaukee Bucks face the Dallas Mavericks Friday night. These teams met earlier this season with Milwaukee grabbing a 124-115 victory.

The Bucks are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 224.5.

Bucks vs. Mavericks, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -1

Milwaukee destroyed Dallas in the last meeting, and the Bucks aren’t resting anyone Friday night. Antetokounmpo dominated the contest and will look to make another statement in the MVP race. Doncic has been solid but the supporting cast around him has struggled. Look for the Bucks to pull away here.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

Even though the last meeting shattered this number, I expect a low-scoring game in the rematch. These teams are more familiar with each other and should be able to keep things tight. The Mavericks also have struggled offensively of late, which provides more confidence in taking the under.