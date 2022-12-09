How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for December 9 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

We’re barreling towards the end of the year on the blue brand and tonight’s show should be a fun one. We’ll be treated to a title match and a celebration for a hometown WWE Hall of Famer.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, December 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

The war between the Bloodline and the Brawling Brutes rages on tonight as the Usos will put the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Sheamus and Butch. Last week, Sami Zayn defeated Sheamus in singles action with the help of Jey Uso. The Usos have racking up title defense after title defense and we’ll see if they can once again come out on top this evening.

With Smackdown in Pittsburgh tonight, hometown hero Kurt Angle will stop by for a special birthday celebration. It’s always a fun time when the Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer shows up and we’ll see what he has in store for the crowd tonight.

Also on the show, Shotzi will go one-on-one with Shayna Baszler as her and Raquel Rodriguez’s beef with Ronda Ronda Rousey continues. We should also hear from Ricochet in the aftermath of him winning the Smackdown World Cup last week and should hear from Bray Wyatt as his beef with L.A. Knight escalates.