Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three questions heading into December 9 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from PPG Paints Arena tonight as the show marches towards the end of the year.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Friday Night Smackdown. I’ll ask a few pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Who will win the WWE tag title match?

The war between the Bloodline and the Brawling Brutes rages on tonight as the Usos will put the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Sheamus and Butch. Last week, Sami Zayn defeated Sheamus in singles action with the help of Jey Uso. The Usos have racking up title defense after title defense and we’ll ask yet again if they’ll prevail in this one.

Odds are the company won’t just end this record-breaking title run on a random episode of Smackdown but it’ll be interesting to see how this one plays out. They’ve kept Sheamus strong for the past few months, so Butch would most likely to take the pinfall in this one.

What will Kurt Angle do during his birthday celebration and who will he interact with?

With Smackdown in Pittsburgh tonight, hometown hero Kurt Angle will stop by for a special birthday celebration. It’s always a fun time when the Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer shows up and we’ll for sure get plenty of comedy.

There’s also the possibility that a heel superstar like say, Karrion Kross, could show up and get physical with the WWE legend. We’ll see what transpires.

When is Bray Wyatt going to wrestle?

Bray Wyatt has been back for a few months now and it begs the question of when he’ll actually step in the ring. He’s been involved in a program with L.A. Knight for the past few weeks and while he’s been doing some good character work, some of the buzz that came when he returned in October is starting to war off. Hopefully we get a major advancement in this story tonight.