How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on December 9

AEW Rampage returns to your screens tonight with a new episode. This episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX, so always, beware of spoilers.

The traditional four matches are on tap for tonight’s Rampage, so buckle in.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, December 9

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Hikaru Shida returns to action tonight as she’ll defend the Regina Di Wave title against The Bunny. On Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite this week, AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter said during an interview that she’d be watching this matchup and whoever wins will be getting a world title shot in the near future.

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy has been racking up successful title defenses and will once again defend his belt tonight. His opponent was originally supposed to be Kip Sabian but with Sabian unable to compete, he’ll choose his replacement for Cassidy.

Also on the show, Jon Moxley will go one-on-one with Konosuke Takeshita and Lee Moriarty and W. Morrisey of the Firm will be in tag team action.