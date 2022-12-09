Croatia, Brazil announce starting XIs in quarterfinal match at 2022 World Cup

The 2022 World Cup moves into the quarterfinal round Friday with Croatia taking on Brazil in the first match of the round. Croatia are the runners-up from 2018 and got here after winning a penalty shootout against Japan. Brazil reached the quarterfinal stage in the last World Cup before falling to Belgium. They scored four goals in 36 minutes against South Korea en route to a 4-1 win in the round of 16.

Here’s a look at the starting lineups for both teams in this match.

Brazil are going with the same group from the round of 16, headlined by the attacking trio of Neymar, Richarlison and Vinicius Jr. Croatia are bringing in Mario Pasalic, the man who hit the game-winning penalty in the shootout against Japan, into the starting XI for this match.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Brazil are -245 to win in regular time. Croatia are +750, while a draw in regular time sits at +370.