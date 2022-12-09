Netherlands, Argentina announce starting XIs in quarterfinal match at 2022 World Cup

Netherlands and Argentina meet in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 World Cup in a rematch of the semifinal round in the 2014 World Cup. Argentina advanced in that game on penalty kicks and will be hoping for a similar story here, while Netherlands attempt to get some revenge and make the semifinal round. Here are the starting lineups for both teams.

Lineups: Netherlands v Argentina



(3-4-1-2): Noppert; Timber, van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, Blind; Gakpo; Bergwijn, Depay.



(3-5-2): Martinez; Romero, Otamendi, L. Martinez; Molina, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Acuna; Messi, Alvarez.

Both teams will put three defenders in the back, which could lead to some more openings for the attacking players. Lionel Messi headlines the Argentina attack, while Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay are the key pieces for Netherlands. We’ll see who can grab the early edge in this match, as the midfield setup could dictate the early proceedings.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina are +115 on the moneyline in regular time. A draw is +225 and the Netherlands come in at +280. Argentina are -170 to advance in this game, while Netherlands are +140.