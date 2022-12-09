Pick on the spread for Washington-Gonzaga on December 9

﻿The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Washington Huskies clash for the first time since 2019 after a two year hiatus as the schools battle for statewide bragging rights and superiority on Friday.

Washington Huskies vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (-16.5, 148.5)

Gonzaga enters having by their standards a down year, ranking 54th in points scored on a per possession basis after being in the top eight in offensive efficiency each of the past six seasons.

With the diminished offense, the Bulldogs have a large number to cover against a Washington team that has reversed their strategy from past seasons.

The Huskies have slowed down, ranking 172nd in the country in possessions per game after being 117th or higher each of the past three seasons behind a defense that has improved significantly.

Overall Washington is 43rd in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis, but that ranking goes to 13th in games away from home after ranking outside the top 150 in this category the past two seasons.

With Gonzaga turning the ball over more than 14 times per game, putting the Bulldogs 203rd in turnovers per possessions, and Washington fourth in the country in blocked shot rate, the Huskies defense will cause this in-state matchup to be a close game.

The Play: Washington +16.5

