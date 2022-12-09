Live updates for Croatia vs. Brazil quarterfinal match in 2022 World Cup

Croatia and Brazil will kick off the quarterfinal round at the 2022 World Cup Friday morning. Croatia are here after winning a penalty shootout over Japan in the round of 16, while Brazil topped South Korea 4-1 in a dominant offensive display. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Brazil are -245 to win this match in regular time. A draw is priced at +370 and Croatia come in at +750. Brazil are -600 to advance to the semifinal, while Croatia are +450.

Here we’ll be tracking the latest updates from the match.

Croatia vs. Brazil live updates

66th minute - Brazil has increased their attacking and put a pair of shots on goal. Casemiro got a shot off and it was blocked, and then Lucas Paquetá had his shot saved by Likakovic. This is getting more difficult for Croatia.

LIVAKOVIC AGAIN



He continues to make massive saves for Croatia pic.twitter.com/qaNCJetjil — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

64th minute - Brazil has subtituted Rodrygo for Vinícius Júnior.

56th minute - Brazil has substituted in Antony for Raphinha.

55th minute - Neymar got a shot on goal from the left side of the box, but Livakovic was easily able to secure the save. It was Brazil’s fourth shot on goal while Croatia still has not shots on goal on their four total shots.

Livaković with ANOTHER big save for Croatia



He keeps things scoreless in the second half pic.twitter.com/8mnFSqJii5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

48th minute - Brazil have come out firing after halftime with several great chances inside the box, with Vinicius Jr. having the best shot at scoring. Livakovic cut off the angle well but there might be more trouble for Croatia with a penalty check. VAR ultimately found nothing but Brazil are attacking well to start this half.

Halftime - Croatia 0, Brazil 0. Both teams have had some good movements into the attacking third but Croatia are controlling the midfield better in this match. Brazil have actually forced some saves and have more shots on target. The possession battle is slightly in favor of Brazil but it feels like Croatia have established themselves in the middle of the park. Brazil’s front line has not been able to get Croatia’s defenders to shift much, so there simply haven’t been places to make runs. We could see Casemiro and Neymar take on bigger roles in the midfield to try and establish their presence and limit Croatia’s influence there.

42nd minute - Neymar takes a free kick and forces a save from Livakovic, although a deflection off a Croatia defender took most of the velocity off the kick. Brazil have not found a way to get Croatia’s back line to shift out of position much, so they haven’t gotten many good openings in this first half.

Neymar takes the shot on goal but Livaković handles it pic.twitter.com/c26Hge9kmL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

36th minute - Croatia are controlling the play in the middle of the pitch, largely due to Modric moving across the entire formation as he pleases. However, Casemiro has played some nice long balls over the top and eventually it seems like one will find the mark.

31st minute - After some tension in the Croatian defensive third over the last five minutes, Croatia finally get their first card of the match. It’s Marcelo Brozovic who picks up the booking for a hard foul on Neymar.

20th minute - There’s some ‘jogo bonito’ going on for Brazil on the left flank with Vinicius Jr. He made some great passing moves in combination with Richarlison to have a shot on goal but his effort was blocked. Neymar followed up with a much weaker shot which Livakovic had no trouble handling. Both teams are finding some space to attack and both have come close to getting on the scoreboard.

This passing by Brazil pic.twitter.com/IRqgX0npAb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

13th minute - Croatia just had their best attacking move of the match, with Josip Juranovic making a run down the side and Ivan Perisic nearly having a touch to trouble Alisson. The cross went across the goal with no harm but Croatia are making some moves on the counter attack which could be trouble for Brazil.

Croatia gets its first big chance of the game pic.twitter.com/CJvYF7ttQn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

5th minute - We’ve got the first shot of the match courtesy of Vinicius Jr. It didn’t trouble Dominik Livakovic much, but Brazil have found Vinicius Jr. on some long balls a few times and he could eventually break through on that side of Croatia’s back line. Brazil have made it clear they’re hoping to attack the sides of this defense, while Croatia have found a way to control the midfield for most of the early going here.

Pregame - Here’s a look at the starting lineups for both teams. There are on changes for Brazil from their big win over South Korea. Croatia are bringing in Mario Pasalic, the man who hit the game-winning penalty against Japan. We’ll see if Brazil’s trio of Neymar, Vinicius Jr. and Richarlison can have some early success against Croatia’s ironclad defensive setup.