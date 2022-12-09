Taylor Swift set to make directorial debut for Searchlight Pictures

Taylor Swift has found an activity in between taking down Ticketmaster for their exorbitant ticket fees. The award-winning mega-pop star and songwriter is set to make her directorial debut for Searchlight Pictures — the studio behind such films as The Menu, Little Miss Sunshine, Black Swan, and Juno. The film will also be based on the artist’s original script. Details such as casting, title, and story are not available at this time.

There’s been a progression for Swift to get to this point. She’s been a collaborator on treatments for her music videos. Swift also wrote and directed the 15-minute “All Too Well” video released alongside the re-recorded Red (Taylor’s Version) album, which screened at both Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival. It’s also getting some Oscar buzz for the short film category.