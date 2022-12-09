Who will Argentina play in semifinals of World Cup bracket?

Argentina is headed back to the World Cup semifinals for the second time in three tournaments, but it was not easy getting there. Argentina beat the Netherlands in penalty kicks after blowing a 2-0 lead late in regular time. The Dutch stormed back and this match went to PKs after a scoreless extra time. Argentina rolled through PKs, securing the win thanks to the Dutch missing on their first two attempts.

The Argentine squad advances to the semifinals where they will face Croatia for a spot in the final. Croatia advanced with an upset of Brazil in penalty kicks. The semifinal match will take place on Tuesday, December 13th at Lusail Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and it will air on FOX.

This is the sixth time Argentina has reached the World Cup semifinals. Every time they’ve reached the semifinals, they’ve won and in turn gone on to win the final match twice. They will face a Croatian squad making its third semifinals appearance.

This will be the sixth time Argentina faces Croatia in international competition. The squads have split the series 2-1-2. Argentina beat them 1-0 in the group stage of the 1998 WorldCup and Croatia beat them 3-0 in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, which was the last time they faced off.