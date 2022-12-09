Who will Croatia play in semifinals of World Cup bracket?

Croatia has stunned the tournament favorites to advance to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup. The squad stunned Brazil with an extra time goal to secure the tie and then winning on penalty kicks.

This will mark Croatia’s third trip to the semifinals as they seek their first title. They’ll face the winner of Friday’s quarterfinals match between Argentina and the Netherlands. Once the semifinal is set, the match will be scheduled for Tuesday, December 13. Kickoff would be at 2 p.m. ET on FOX and the match would take place at Lusail Stadium.

Croatia has faced the Dutch squad twice in international competition. They won the first time 2-1 in the 1998 World Cup and lost a 2008 friendly by a final score of 3-0.

Croatia has faced Argentina five times and are 2-1-2 all-time. Argentina beat them 1-0 in the 1998 WorldCup and Croatia beat them 3-0 in the 2018 World Cup.