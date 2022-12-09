 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Neymar breaks deadlock vs. Croatia at the end of the first extra time period [VIDEO]

Brazil’s star finally puts one in.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Neymar of Brazil scores the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

It took 105 minutes and then some but Brazil finally found a way to break through Croatia’s ironclad defensive setup. Neymar managed to dribble through the back line and took one touch past goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to have an open goal. Brazil’s star made no mistake to put the Selecao up 1-0.

Brazil were the more aggressive team over the course of this match but had been frustrated by Livakovic’s steadfast denial. Croatia hunkered in their defensive third to start the extra time and did so for much of this match but will now have to find a goal. We’ll see how they play this with the second extra time beginning.

Neymar, who missed two games with an ankle injury, found his first goal in open play of this World Cup. He’s searching for his World Cup title and has put his side in position to make the semifinal.

