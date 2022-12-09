Neymar breaks deadlock vs. Croatia at the end of the first extra time period [VIDEO]

It took 105 minutes and then some but Brazil finally found a way to break through Croatia’s ironclad defensive setup. Neymar managed to dribble through the back line and took one touch past goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to have an open goal. Brazil’s star made no mistake to put the Selecao up 1-0.

Brazil were the more aggressive team over the course of this match but had been frustrated by Livakovic’s steadfast denial. Croatia hunkered in their defensive third to start the extra time and did so for much of this match but will now have to find a goal. We’ll see how they play this with the second extra time beginning.

Neymar, who missed two games with an ankle injury, found his first goal in open play of this World Cup. He’s searching for his World Cup title and has put his side in position to make the semifinal.