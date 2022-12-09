Croatia find equalizer vs. Brazil in 117th minute of quarterfinal match [VIDEO]

We’ve finally got some goals in extra time after a 0-0 stalemate in regulation during Croatia vs. Brazil in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal. Brazil took a 1-0 on Neymar’s goal in the 105th minute but Croatia have found an equalizer. It was Bruno Petkovic getting the goal and this game now seems destined for penalties.

CROATIA TIES IT IN THE 117TH MINUTE



WHAT. A. GAME. pic.twitter.com/s1mI0WByiX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

The 2018 runners-up have had a tough time finding space in Brazil’s defense but finally caught a break. Petkovic was able to find enough of a gap to beat Alisson and tie this match. It was his second goal of the World Cup.

Croatia entered this match as heavy underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook but now have a golden chance to advance in a penalty shootout, which seems likely. Dominik Livakovic was the hero in the team’s round of 16 shootout against Japan and Croatia have no pressure heading into another shootout.