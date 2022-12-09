 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Croatia find equalizer vs. Brazil in 117th minute of quarterfinal match [VIDEO]

The 2018 runners-up won’t go quietly.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Bruno Petkovic of Croatia celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

We’ve finally got some goals in extra time after a 0-0 stalemate in regulation during Croatia vs. Brazil in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal. Brazil took a 1-0 on Neymar’s goal in the 105th minute but Croatia have found an equalizer. It was Bruno Petkovic getting the goal and this game now seems destined for penalties.

The 2018 runners-up have had a tough time finding space in Brazil’s defense but finally caught a break. Petkovic was able to find enough of a gap to beat Alisson and tie this match. It was his second goal of the World Cup.

Croatia entered this match as heavy underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook but now have a golden chance to advance in a penalty shootout, which seems likely. Dominik Livakovic was the hero in the team’s round of 16 shootout against Japan and Croatia have no pressure heading into another shootout.

