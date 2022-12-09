 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How the 2022 World Cup semifinal round is shaping up

We break down how the World Cup semifinal bracket is shaping up.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Croatia players celebrate their win via a penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The quarterfinal round is underway at the 2022 World Cup with matches taking place Friday and Saturday. That means we’ll be down to the final four teams for the World Cup by the middle of the day Saturday and we’ll know the semifinal matchups. Here’s a look at which teams have advanced to the semifinal round and how they got there.

Who has qualified for World Cup semifinals

Croatia (Group F, defeated Japan in round of 16 on penalties, defeated Brazil in quarterfinal on penalties)

It has become a familiar story for the 2018 World Cup runners-up. Croatia found a way to get a late equalizer against Brazil in extra time to tie the score at 1-1 before once again going to penalty kicks. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic only made one save but another Brazil shot in the post and bounced out to give Croatia a huge upset over the odds-on favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The veteran European squad moves on.

More From DraftKings Nation