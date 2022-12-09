John Cena to appear on final Friday Night Smackdown episode of 2022

John Cena appearances in the WWE are few and far between these days but fans will have a chance to see him on their screens before the end of the year.

Joe Otterson of Variety reported on Friday that Cena will be appearing on the December 30 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, the company’s final televised event of 2022. The show will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa and considering that he lives in nearby Land O’ Lakes, FL, this is really convenient for the 16-time world champion to make an appearance.

Cena last appeared on WWE television during an episode of Monday Night Raw this past June, where he celebrated the 20-year anniversary of his debut with the company. His last match occurred in August of 2021 at SummerSlam, where he lost to undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.

It is unclear what is the purpose of him appearing on Smackdown at the moment. With Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania season right around the corner, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the WWE legend is being used to kickstart the build towards those major events.