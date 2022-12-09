Watch Croatia fans celebrate after penalty kick win over Brazil

Croatia is back in the World Cup semifinals for the second straight tournament, and it happened in a familiar form. Four years ago, Croatia advanced to the knockout stage and then won on penalty kicks in the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals. This year, they’re back in the semifinals after beating Japan on penalty kicks in the Round of 16 and then beating the favored Brazil side by penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.

As one would expect, Croatian fans erupted after the stunning upset. Video is already circulating showing fans erupting in the streets in Croatia. The match wrapped right around 7 p.m. in Croatia, so fans are going to have a fun night ahead of them.

SCENES



Croatia fans absolutely lost it after clinching a spot in the semifinals pic.twitter.com/u0anRp6Of3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

This all came after 120 minutes of thrilling soccer could not settle a winner. The game was scoreless after regular time, with Croatia’s defenders and goalkeeper critical to keeping them in the match. In extra time, Neymar scored a goal in first half stoppage time. However, Croatia managed a goal in the 116th minute to save themselves and force penalty kicks. In PKs, Rodrygo missed to give Croatia the edge, and then Marquinhos hist the left post on his attempt, ending Brazil’s tournament.