Live updates for Netherlands vs. Argentina quarterfinal match in 2022 World Cup

Netherlands and Argentina will meet in the second quarterfinal of the 2022 World Cup Friday with both teams looking to book a spot in the semifinal round. These teams met in the 2014 World Cup knockout stage in the semifinal, with Argentina winning in a penalty shootout. We’ve already seen one quarterfinal Friday go to a penalty shootout; will this one also get there?

Here are the latest updates from Netherlands vs. Argentina.

Netherlands vs. Argentina live updates

15th minute - We’ve still got no goals but Argentina are threatening more often than Netherlands. In fact, Argentina are actually pushing their back line higher in this match, which has caused Netherlands to make some errant passes in the middle of the park. Argentina have yet to take advantage on the scoreboard but so far the tactic is working.

5th minute - Argentina have been moving forward more in the early going, as Lionel Messi has controlled play from the middle of the pitch. Argentina are hustling in the midfield, not allowing Netherlands to get up on ground passes. The Dutch might have to send some aerial passes just to keep Argentina on their toes.

Pregame - Argentina are slight favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at +120 on the moneyline in regular time. They are -160 to advance. Netherlands are +270 to win in regular time and +135 to advance out of the match. A draw is priced at +215. The lines have shifted a bit in favor of Netherlands this morning ahead of the contest. Both teams will play with three true defenders on the back line, so there could be a lot of goals in this one.