Argentina break deadlock vs. Netherlands in quarterfinal match [VIDEO]

Lionel Messi finds Nahuel Molina for the first goal of the game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Nahuel Molina of Argentina passes the ball during the Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match between Netherlands and Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar
Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

It took some time for Argentina’s aggressive tactics to come to fruition but the South American side finally broke through against Netherlands to deliver the first goal of the quarterfinal match. Lionel Messi made a brilliant move in the attacking third and found Nahuel Molina in the box on a superb pass. Molina made no mistake on his touch and gave his side a crucial 1-0 lead.

Argentina had struggled to make the final pass throughout much of the first half, but Messi unlocked his usual brilliance to get this one in. The legendary forward likely drew some Netherlands defenders towards him, allowing Molina to get by them in the box. Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert did try to cut off the angle, but Molina had a controlled shot and found enough of a gap to slot one home.

We’ll see if Netherlands can respond to Argentina’s goal as the match goes on.

