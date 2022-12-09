Argentina break deadlock vs. Netherlands in quarterfinal match [VIDEO]

It took some time for Argentina’s aggressive tactics to come to fruition but the South American side finally broke through against Netherlands to deliver the first goal of the quarterfinal match. Lionel Messi made a brilliant move in the attacking third and found Nahuel Molina in the box on a superb pass. Molina made no mistake on his touch and gave his side a crucial 1-0 lead.

ARGENTINA TAKES THE LEAD



Nahuel Molina puts Argentina on top pic.twitter.com/ni5WtkJd7y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

Argentina had struggled to make the final pass throughout much of the first half, but Messi unlocked his usual brilliance to get this one in. The legendary forward likely drew some Netherlands defenders towards him, allowing Molina to get by them in the box. Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert did try to cut off the angle, but Molina had a controlled shot and found enough of a gap to slot one home.

We’ll see if Netherlands can respond to Argentina’s goal as the match goes on.