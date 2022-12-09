 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for Argentina vs. Croatia matchup in semifinal of 2022 World Cup

We take an early look at the DraftKings Sportsbook betting lines for Argentina vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup semifinal.

By DKNation Staff
Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Lionel Messi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Argentina and Croatia will meet in the 2022 World Cup semifinal after surviving penalty shootouts in the quarterfinal round. Argentina beat Netherlands in a rematch of the 2014 World Cup semifinal, while Croatia shocked Brazil in the shootout to send the odds-on favorites home. Here’s a look at the opening odds for this contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Argentina vs. Croatia moneyline odds (regular time)

Argentina: -120
Draw: +245
Croatia: +390

Early pick: Draw +245

We saw both sides draw in the quarterfinal round in different ways, which leads us to believe another draw is in the cards. Croatia never stop fighting, while Argentina have collapsed in several games during past World Cups. It feels like yet another draw will take place here.

Argentina vs. Croatia odds to advance

Argentina: -235
Croatia: +190

Early pick: Argentina -235

Croatia are a veteran bunch who could easily get back to the World Cup final after making it there in 2018. However, this seems like Lionel Messi’s time. Argentina have won a shootout in the semifinal before and can do so again. Back the South American heavyweights to make the final.

More From DraftKings Nation