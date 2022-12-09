 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lionel Messi sinks penalty kick to put Argentina up 2-0 vs. Netherlands [VIDEO]

Messi strikes again from the spot.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Argentina’s Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

After getting the assist to put Argentina up 1-0, Lionel Messi decided to put one in the back of the net himself after his side was given a penalty kick in the 73rd minute. The star made no mistake from the spot and got the crucial second goal of the match, putting Argentina up 2-0 and seemingly in the 2022 World Cup semifinal.

It was a tough call on Netherlands initially as Marcos Acuna made his run down the left side of the pitch. The foul occurred just inside the box and could’ve easily been called a free kick outside the box if it was just a few yards away.

Those few yards might be the difference between a sure goal and a set piece chance, and Netherlands will be kicking themselves if they manage to pull one back here. Messi was never going to make a mistake from the spot, and he’s made his presence felt in this match. This is a huge win for Argentina if they can hold on in the final minutes.

