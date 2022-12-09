Lionel Messi sinks penalty kick to put Argentina up 2-0 vs. Netherlands [VIDEO]

After getting the assist to put Argentina up 1-0, Lionel Messi decided to put one in the back of the net himself after his side was given a penalty kick in the 73rd minute. The star made no mistake from the spot and got the crucial second goal of the match, putting Argentina up 2-0 and seemingly in the 2022 World Cup semifinal.

Too easy for Messi



Argentina takes a 2-0 lead pic.twitter.com/KzNVjpmne6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

It was a tough call on Netherlands initially as Marcos Acuna made his run down the left side of the pitch. The foul occurred just inside the box and could’ve easily been called a free kick outside the box if it was just a few yards away.

PENALTY



Argentina is awarded a penalty after this challenge pic.twitter.com/W0HniPjtXg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

Those few yards might be the difference between a sure goal and a set piece chance, and Netherlands will be kicking themselves if they manage to pull one back here. Messi was never going to make a mistake from the spot, and he’s made his presence felt in this match. This is a huge win for Argentina if they can hold on in the final minutes.